Kevin Morby – “OMG Rock n Roll” Video

Kevin Morby announced his new double LP concept record, Oh My God, back in February with its lead single “No Halo.” The new album will follow 2016’s Singing Saw and 2017’s City Music. Last month, we heard its second offering, “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild,” and today Morby releases the next single.

“OMG Rock n Roll” features lyrics from Morby’s 2016 single “Beautiful Strangers,” the song that would later inspire Oh My God. The new song comes with a music video directed by Christopher Good, who’s behind all of the videos from this release. In it, Morby performs for a preschool class and leads them in a surreal lesson.

Morby expands on the song in a statement.

It’s meant to be playful, despite the morbid subject matter, and sing sonic praise to rock n roll as a religious experience. More than anything – it’s [a song] about gun violence in America. Sutherland Springs, Vegas, Parkland…the list gets longer each year, filled with more cities, more innocent victims and yet nothings fundamentally changed. It’s a sad, scary and ultimately incredibly frustrating affair. We’ve all made peace with the fact that every time we leave the house we could be senselessly murdered at the hands of someone who should never have been given that power. The song is meant to mirror a public tragedy with its hard pan to the choir almost two minutes in. It’s rolling along, living it’s best life, when suddenly, with a gasp, reality has been turned upside down and all there’s left to do is pray to god you don’t die.

Check out “OMG Rock n Roll” below.

TOUR DATES

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

05/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst (Live in the Atrium) *

05/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver * SOLD OUT

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room *

05/18 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater * SOLD OUT

05/31 – New York, NY @ Town Hall *

06/01 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

06/06 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark *

06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

06/14 – Brussels, BE @ AB *

06/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg *

06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby *

06/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

06/19 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire *

06/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage *

06/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust *

06/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

06/24 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *

06/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia *

06/28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser/Bar Brooklyn (solo)

06/29 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik (solo)

06/30 – Oslo, Norway @ John Dee (solo)

07/01 – Tromsø, Norway @ Blårock Café (solo)

07/02 – Bergen, Norway @ Landmark (solo)

07/03 – Malmö, Sweden @ Babel (solo)

07/05 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain @ Vida Festival (solo)

07/06 – Madrid, Spain @ Copérnico (solo)

07/07 – Lisbon, Portugal @ São Luiz Teatro Municipal (solo)

07/08 – Braga, Portugal @ Gnration (solo)

07/10 – Biarritz, France @ La Côte des Basques (solo)

07/11 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey (solo)

07/12 – Toulouse, France @ Le Théatre de Garonne (solo)

07/14 – Roubaix, France @ La Cave aux Poetes (solo)

07/17 – Istanbul, Turkey @ IKSV (solo)

07/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social (solo)

* w/ Sam Cohen

CREDIT: Barrett Emke

Oh My God is out 4/26 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.