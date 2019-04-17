Madonna announced a new album called Madame X, her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart, in a cinematic teaser video over the weekend. And now, she’s already sharing its first single. “Medellín,” which features Colombian reggaeton star Maluma, premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today.

Madame X features 15 new Latin-inspired songs, performed in Portuguese, Spanish, and English. There’s even a Jamaican dancehall track co-produced by Diplo. The album was recorded over 18 months in Portugal, London, New York, and Los Angeles.

“Lisbon is where my record was born,” Madonna says in a statement. “I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe.” Listen to “Medellín” below.

The video for “Medellín” will premiere on MTV next Wednesday, 4/24 at 4PM ET in a conversation with Sway Calloway and British DJ Trevor Nelson live from London.

TRACK LIST

01. “Medellín” (Feat. Maluma)

02. “Dark Ballet”

03. “God Control”

04. “Future” (Feat. Quavo)

05. “Batuka”

06. “Killers Who Are Partying”

07. “Crave” (Feat. Swae Lee)

08. “Crazy”

09. “Come Alive”

10. “Extreme Occident” **deluxe version only

11. “Faz Gostoso” (Feat. Anitta)

12. “Bitch I’m Loca” (Feat. Maluma)

13. “I Don’t Search I Find”

14. “Looking for Mercy” **deluxe version only

15. “I Rise”