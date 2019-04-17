NOIA – “Ausencias”

Gisela Fulla-Silvestre works in film score sound design, and that mood-setting tendency leaks over into the fractured pop songs she makes as NOIA. The New York-based musician has one EP to her name so far, 2016’s Habits, and next month she’s putting out another four-track collection called Crisàlida, which is the Catalan word for chrysalis.

Today, she’s sharing its first single, “Ausencias.” It’s atmospheric but intimate, crackling and popping like an icicle. Chiming synths and a persistent backbeat and, further in, rusty trumpet sounds provide a backing for Fulla-Silvestre’s slip-sliding wondering, which boils down to an overarching question: “Do I want you or do I want to be you?” Listen below.

<a href="http://noiamusic.bandcamp.com/album/cris-lida-ep" target="_blank">Crisàlida EP by NOIA</a>

The Crisàlida EP is out 5/17 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.