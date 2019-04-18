Towards the end of Beyoncé’s new Homecoming film for Netflix, which documents her performance at last year’s Coachella, some warbled synths appear which might sound familiar to anyone who religiously keeps up with all of our Bands To Watch. Yes, that’s right, the instrumental to Florist’s “Thank You,” from the group’s 2016 debut album The Birds Outside Sang, plays over a quote from Maya Angelou. It’s a wild sync, especially for a movie that doesn’t use much not-Beyoncé music, but it happened and it’s very cool!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, project leader Emily A. Sprague talks about how it all came about. Two months ago, she got an e-mail from her publishing company with the subject “‘Thank You’ for Confidential Project.”

“I started reading and saw Beyoncé’s name, and I was just like, wait a minute, what?,” she told RS. “The scene was described in the email, with Maya Angelou’s voiceover going to be part of it, and yeah, I mean, I basically was just like, of course, like what the fuck?”

After agreeing for it to be used, they didn’t hear anything for sure until yesterday, when the whole film dropped on Netflix and lo and behold, there was Florist’s “Thank You” right at the climax of the movie.

“this film / performance is beyond beauty, beyond words,” Sprague wrote in a tweet yesterday. “being a part of it in this small way with a piece of music that i made in maybe my most broken state, reaching for feeling and the intention of empathy for the world, is truly the greatest honor of my short life. thank u bey.”

<a href="http://florist.bandcamp.com/album/the-birds-outside-sang" target="_blank">The Birds Outside Sang by Florist</a>

In other recent Florist news: Their Holdly EP got pressed to vinyl for the first time earlier this year, and Sprague’s ambient solo albums are also being put out on vinyl via RVNG next month. They have a new album in the works.

