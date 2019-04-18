Cayetana Going On Indefinite Hiatus

Cayetana are going on an indefinite hiatus. The band announced their final run of shows “for the foreseeable future” today, alongside a Facebook note that doubles as a thank-you for everyone who has listened to and supported the band over the years.

“We are so floored and grateful that in a world filled with such wonderful music you all took the time to listen to us,” they wrote. “We want to sincerely thank all the people who have come out to shows and shared in this project with us. You all afforded us the ability to play music all over the damn place. We toured with our musical heroes, having a sense of pride we could have never imagined, and made so many wonderful friends along the way.”

Cayetana formed in 2011. We named the trio a Band To Watch around the time they released their debut album, Nervous Like Me, in 2015. They followed that up with another album, 2017’s New Kind Of Normal. They were also at the center of our 2015 cover story about Philadelphia’s rock scene.

Their final shows will be in Boston, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia in August. Details and ticket information available here.

Here’s their full goodbye note: