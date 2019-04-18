Danzig Preps New Movie, Elvis Covers Album

Glenn Danzig has been talking about releasing an album of Elvis Presley covers for years now. And now, it’s finally about to happen.

In a new post on Facebook, Danzig says that Danzig Sings Elvis has been “scheduled for a fall release” and that he’ll share some tracks in the coming weeks. He also says that he just finished the script for a new movie that he’s directing, which will be a “vampire Spaghetti-Western.”

That’s not the only film project that Danzig is currently working on. Last summer, as MovieWeb reports, he announced that he would be writing, directing, and scoring an anthology film based on his own Verotik horror comics. Filming reportedly began in the fall.