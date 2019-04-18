Justin Bieber doesn’t typically weigh in when it comes to political commentary, but he decided to speak up Thursday (April 18) and add to the growing list of artists who have blasted Fox News host Laura Ingraham for her disgusting comments mocking Nipsey Hussle after his fatal shooting.

“Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television,” Biebs began in defense of Nip. “How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?”

The outraged pop star went on to call for Ingraham to be fired from her position at Fox News. “Did you not think about the family who just lost a love[d] one and now have to see you mock him on national television. It’s absurd and you should be fired period,” he declared.

The cringeworthy segment finds Ingraham turning Hussle’s death into a laughing matter, when she glosses over his career accolades and life story to wrongly point out YG’s “FDT” as Nipsey’s song, when he’s actually just featured on the Donald Trump diss track. She then jokingly calls the song “a very creative refrain,” as Ingraham and her co-host share a chuckle.

Bieber joins T.I. and The Game, who started petitioning for Ingraham to lose her job earlier in the week. Check out the Purpose artist’s post below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard