Stream Pivot Gang’s Debut Album You Can’t Sit With Us

Pivot Gang is a Chicago rap crew whose best-known member is Saba, the hometown hero whose Care For Me was among last year’s most powerful albums. This year the whole team has come together for a group effort called You Can’t Sit With Us. It’s billed as Pivot Gang’s debut album, and it’s out today.

Besides Pivot Gang members including Saba, Joseph Chilliams, MFn Melo, SqueakPIVOT, and Frsh Waters, the 13-track collection features Kari Faux, Smino, Mick Jenkins, Jean Deaux, Femdot, Sylvan LaCue, and Benjamin Earl Turner. There may be other Pivot Gang members on there too, but I don’t know them well enough yet to identify every last voice. What I do know is everyone involved brought their A-game for this project.

You Can’t Sit With Us is a low-key party record largely produced by daedaePIVOT and Daoud. Upon first listen the standout is the bass-booming “Mortal Kombat,” which sent my head spinning with lines like “Why shoot my shot? I could be batting for the fence/ Like Sammy Sosa I know that I blacked in my past.” Early single “Bad Boys” with Smino bangs pretty hard as well. There’s really not a stinker in the bunch, though. The quality level is what you’d expect when a small army of talented artists joins forces to flex their collective powers, Avengers-style.

Stream the full album below.

You Can’t Sit With Us is out now. Purchase it here.