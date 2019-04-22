Last week, there was a rumor circulating that Ariana Grande was paid $8 million for headlining Coachella this year, while Beyoncé was paid only half of that for headlining the festival last year. The gossip was debunked a few days ago. Apparently, they were both paid $8 million.

Someone threw a lemon at Grande during her Coachella set last night, and people are suspecting it was a disgruntled Beyhive member who didn’t do their research. Beyoncé released her last album, Lemonade, in 2016.

“That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me, shit,” Ariana says in a fan-shot video. Check out the fruit-throwing below.

ARIANA SWEETIE IM SO SORRY ABOUT THAT LEMON BUT… I CANT BELIEVE CHRIS AND I SAW THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US JSKSJW pic.twitter.com/SoJvdEwQjn — kayleigh (@KayleighPerezz) April 22, 2019

Someone threw a lemon at our baby!!!

Who the fu*k throws lemons 🍋 at a concert??

Wtf shit… this ain’t no one direction concert right @ArianaGrande ?

I love you baby @ArianaGrande

I hope you are ok @ArianaGrande

People don’t throw lemons people!! The f*ck y’all are weird! pic.twitter.com/nZuLrrypLp — Dangerous For Love (@alilbitdangerou) April 22, 2019

Also in Ari news, she and Jim Carrey exchanged words of encouragement on Twitter today. Grande shared a quote about depression and Carrey responded with a quote from his “brilliant teacher and friend” Jeff Foster about a concept called “deep rest.” Carrey added, “I admire your openness” and “I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”

Grande, who is apparently a huge Jim Carrey fan, tweeted, “I don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me…I can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead.” She once held “jimcarreyfan42″ as an AIM username.

i can’t process this or breathe hold on https://t.co/bsCCdCx39D — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019

thank u so much for your kindness. 🖤 i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me. you are such an inspiration. i can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. sending you lots of love & all things happy. 🌫 https://t.co/bsCCdCx39D — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019