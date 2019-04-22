Someone Threw A Lemon At Ariana Grande During Coachella

CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Last week, there was a rumor circulating that Ariana Grande was paid $8 million for headlining Coachella this year, while Beyoncé was paid only half of that for headlining the festival last year. The gossip was debunked a few days ago. Apparently, they were both paid $8 million.

Someone threw a lemon at Grande during her Coachella set last night, and people are suspecting it was a disgruntled Beyhive member who didn’t do their research. Beyoncé released her last album, Lemonade, in 2016.

“That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me, shit,” Ariana says in a fan-shot video. Check out the fruit-throwing below.

Also in Ari news, she and Jim Carrey exchanged words of encouragement on Twitter today. Grande shared a quote about depression and Carrey responded with a quote from his “brilliant teacher and friend” Jeff Foster about a concept called “deep rest.” Carrey added, “I admire your openness” and “I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”

Grande, who is apparently a huge Jim Carrey fan, tweeted, “I don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me…I can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead.” She once held “jimcarreyfan42″ as an AIM username.

Tags: Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Coachella