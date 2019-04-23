Life Is Beautiful 2019 Lineup

Life Is Beautiful’s seventh annual festival will take place this year in Downtown Las Vegas from 9/20-22. The lineup has just been announced, and it includes Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, the Black Keys, Billie Eilish, and Vampire Weekend.

Among the other acts: Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Janelle Monae, Rüfüs Du Sol, Maggie Rogers, Tash Sultana, Rae Sremmurd, Gunna, Lord Huron, and TOTO. Festival passes go on sale 4/25 at 10AM PST. Check out the full lineup below.

LINEUP:

Post Malone

Chance The Rapper

The Black Keys

Billie Eilish

Vampire Weekend

Zedd

Lil Wayne

Portugal. The Man

Janelle Monae

RÜFÜS Du Sol

Louis The Child

Of Monsters and Men

Rae Sremmurd

WALK THE MOON

Tash Sultana

Lord Huron

Die Antwoord

Maggie Rogers

Phantogram

TOTO

Sheck Wes

Carly Rae Jepsen

Gryffin

King Princess

JAUZ

BANKS

Gunna

Slushii

Hot Chip

Shoreline Mafia

Whethan

Oliver Heldens

Oliver Tree

A R I Z O N A

Chelsea Cutler

NERVO

Conan Gray

Shallou

Lewis Capaldi

Bea Miller

Gallant

Kasbo

Masego

Pink Sweat$

Jonas Blue

Durand Jones and The Indications

Polo & Pan

SAINt JHN

Lost Kings

Cautious Clay

Maxo Kream

Space Jesus

Taylor Bennett

flora cash

Madison Beer

070 Shake

BAYNK

MUNA

Phantoms

The Aces

OOKAY

The Funk Hunters

Anthony Russo

Crooked Colours

Yung Bae

The Regrettes

DROELOE

bülow

morgxn

Hermitude

Cub Sport

The Teskey Brothers

ViVii

Ryland James

Zack Gray

House of Yes

Pod Save America

Desus & Mero

Jonathon Van Ness

Cirque De Soleil