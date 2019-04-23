Life Is Beautiful 2019 Lineup

Life Is Beautiful’s seventh annual festival will take place this year in Downtown Las Vegas from 9/20-22. The lineup has just been announced, and it includes Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, the Black Keys, Billie Eilish, and Vampire Weekend.
Among the other acts: Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Janelle Monae, Rüfüs Du Sol, Maggie Rogers, Tash Sultana, Rae Sremmurd, Gunna, Lord Huron, and TOTO. Festival passes go on sale 4/25 at 10AM PST. Check out the full lineup below.
LINEUP:
Post Malone
Chance The Rapper
The Black Keys
Billie Eilish
Vampire Weekend
Zedd
Lil Wayne
Portugal. The Man
Janelle Monae
RÜFÜS Du Sol
Louis The Child
Of Monsters and Men
Rae Sremmurd
WALK THE MOON
Tash Sultana
Lord Huron
Die Antwoord
Maggie Rogers
Phantogram
TOTO
Sheck Wes
Carly Rae Jepsen
Gryffin
King Princess
JAUZ
BANKS
Gunna
Slushii
Hot Chip
Shoreline Mafia
Whethan
Oliver Heldens
Oliver Tree
A R I Z O N A
Chelsea Cutler
NERVO
Conan Gray
Shallou
Lewis Capaldi
Bea Miller
Gallant
Kasbo
Masego
Pink Sweat$
Jonas Blue
Durand Jones and The Indications
Polo & Pan
SAINt JHN
Lost Kings
Cautious Clay
Maxo Kream
Space Jesus
Taylor Bennett
flora cash
Madison Beer
070 Shake
BAYNK
MUNA
Phantoms
The Aces
OOKAY
The Funk Hunters
Anthony Russo
Crooked Colours
Yung Bae
The Regrettes
DROELOE
bülow
morgxn
Hermitude
Cub Sport
The Teskey Brothers
ViVii
Ryland James
Zack Gray
House of Yes
Pod Save America
Desus & Mero
Jonathon Van Ness
Cirque De Soleil