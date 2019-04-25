One of my earliest MTV memories is this bespectacled lady in an empty apartment, plaintively telling me, “You say/ I only hear what I want to/ And you say/ I talk so all the time, so.” That lady was Lisa Loeb, and the song was “Stay (I Missed You),” her breakthrough hit from the Reality Bites soundtrack. Its one-take video was directed by Ethan Hawke, the movie’s star and Loeb’s neighbor. “Stay” went all the way to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the video became an MTV classic. I’m sure you remember it if you’re of a certain age, but if not, here goes:

Loeb would log more hits over the years. With her backing band Nine Stories, she cracked the Hot 100 again in 1995 with “Do You Sleep?” and in 1996 with “Waiting For Wednesday.” In 1998, she landed two songs from her Firecracker album on the chart, “I Do” and “Let’s Forget About It.” She also got some radio play with 2002’s “Underdog.” Her discography is deep, and her fan base is loyal. But the song most closely associated with Loeb remains “Stay,” that initial smash hit.

“Stay” will reach its 25th anniversary next month — on Friday, May 17, to be exact. To celebrate, Loeb has recorded a new version of the track with YouTube stars Walk Off The Earth. The track’s release also coincides with the launch of Walk Off The Earth’s tour tomorrow night in Tulsa.

As Loeb explained over email, Walk Off The Earth initiated the new interpretation of “Stay,” and she was all about it:

I love hearing covers of my song “Stay (I Missed You).” The song has always been important to me, so to hear that others connect with it so much that they want to record a cover of it, really means a lot to me. When Walk Off The Earth reached out to me about wanting to come up with their own version of “Stay (I Missed You),” I was thrilled, as I’ve been a fan of the mind-blowing arrangements I’ve seen and heard from them. They came up with a take on the song that’s unlike anything I could have come up with on my own, and I was just there to add a little personal connection back into it.

Walk Off The Earth added this:

We’re so happy to be working with Lisa on this re-make of “Stay.” We knew that the song’s 25th anniversary was approaching and being fans, we wanted to do something special for it. She was amazing to work with and was so open to our ideas. We wanted to make the track different than the original but still keep the magic of it. We decided to go with a more organic acoustic instrumentation and add a little swing. Having four singers to showcase, we added a lot more vocal pads and harmonies to the production which definitely separates it from the original.

Watch the video below, where you can also find Walk Off The Earth’s tour dates.

