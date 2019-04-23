Fall Rock Fest Exit 111 Lines Up GN’R, Motocross, & Paranormal Cirque

Where’s all the good old fashioned rock ‘n’ roll at music festivals these days? Apparently, it’ll be at Exit 111, a new fall festival taking place at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, the same site that plays host to Bonnaroo every summer. Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are headlining, and the three-day event will also feature a car show, motocross demonstrations, a giant sports bar, and Paranormal Cirque, “an R-rated crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret.”
The rest of the lineup mostly continues the hard-rock theme: Slayer, ZZ Top, Deftones, Ghost, Megadeth, Coheed & Cambria, Mastodon, Cheap Trick, Ministry, Power Trip, etc. It’ll take place 10/11-13, and tickets will be on sale here starting Thursday; in conjunction with Seether frontman Shaun Morgan’s Rise Above charity, $1 from every ticket sold will go to Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education (SAVE). Check out the full Exit 111 lineup below.
Guns N’ Roses
Def Leppard
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Slayer
ZZ Top
Deftones
Ghost
Megadeth
Coheed & Cambria
Lamb Of God
Mastodon
Seether
Alter Bridge
Gojira
Cheap Trick
Blackberry Smoke
Black Label Society
Ministry
Skillet
Nothing More
Sleeping With Sirens
Of Mice And Men
Thrice
White Chapel
Power Trip
Black Stone Cherry
Fever 333
Graveyard
The Cadillac Three
10 Years
From Ashes To New
Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown
New Years Day
Alien Weaponry
Bishop Gunn
Dead Sara
Plague Vendor
Dirty Honey
Tetrarch
Watermox
Kyle Shutt
O’Brother