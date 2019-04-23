Fall Rock Fest Exit 111 Lines Up GN’R, Motocross, & Paranormal Cirque

Where’s all the good old fashioned rock ‘n’ roll at music festivals these days? Apparently, it’ll be at Exit 111, a new fall festival taking place at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, the same site that plays host to Bonnaroo every summer. Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are headlining, and the three-day event will also feature a car show, motocross demonstrations, a giant sports bar, and Paranormal Cirque, “an R-rated crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret.”

The rest of the lineup mostly continues the hard-rock theme: Slayer, ZZ Top, Deftones, Ghost, Megadeth, Coheed & Cambria, Mastodon, Cheap Trick, Ministry, Power Trip, etc. It’ll take place 10/11-13, and tickets will be on sale here starting Thursday; in conjunction with Seether frontman Shaun Morgan’s Rise Above charity, $1 from every ticket sold will go to Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education (SAVE). Check out the full Exit 111 lineup below.

