TDE rapper Schoolboy Q has been working on the follow-up to Blank Face LP — one of the best albums of 2016 — for a good long while now. It’s finally here.

After dropping “Numb Numb Juice,” the Travis Scott collab “CHopstix,” and this week’s “Crash,” Q has now released CrasH Talk into the world. Besides Scott, the album’s guest list includes Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, and Lil Baby.

Stream CrasH Talk below.

CrasH Talk is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope.