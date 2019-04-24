Mannequin Pussy – “Drunk II” Video

Mannequin Pussy’s sophomore album, Romantic, was incredible — a searing and concise panic attack that unfolded in real time, ripping through 11 songs in just over 17 minutes. The first single from Patience, the band’s upcoming third album (and their first for Epitaph), clocks in at 4:28, almost a fourth of their last album’s entire runtime. (Don’t worry, though, the whole new album’s only 25 minutes.) But “Drunk II” is expansive and emotional and allows for meditative space in a way that the band’s previous work didn’t, and it’s great.

“I wrote that song one night when I was very heartbroken, after I’d been out with friends trying to pretend like I wasn’t feeling so hopeless,” Marisa Dabice says of the track. “I went home and just started playing guitar and crying, and stayed up working on that song till about four in the morning.”

Patience seems to be a guiding principle for their new album, which doesn’t let up on the hooks but certainly gives them more room to breathe. “Drunk II” illustrates a cycle of loneliness and desperation that aches with heart-rending honesty: “Do you remember that night I called you up? I was so fucked up, I forgot we were broken up,” Dabice remembers. “I still love you, you stupid fuck.”

Its chorus is powerful, a reminder that no matter how badass one might seem on the outside, there’s a lot going on your can’t see: “Everyone says to me/ Missy, you’re so strong/ But what if I don’t want to be?”

The track comes attached to a music video, which was self-directed by Dabice, who had this to say about it:

I wanted to capture the feeling that so many of us experience when we are heartbroken and trying to move on. We pretend we have fun so that we are socially acceptable to those around us. We hope that drinking will make us happy and we wish that our nights will lead us into the arms of a beautiful stranger who will momentarily distract us from the pain we feel. I wanted to blend reality and fantasy in the music video for “Drunk II” – where you aren’t quite sure if my character is just out with her bandmates and friends, pitifully crying to them about their lost love or if they are actually meeting those beautiful strangers every night. I wanted to show what it feels like to be out and heartbroken – that no matter where you are it feels like you are the only one with a broken heart. That everyone around you is deeply in love and you are completely alone. That no matter who you meet, you can’t stop thinking about that person who you lost.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Patience”

02 “Drunk II”

03 “Cream”

04 “Fear/+/Desire”

05 “Drunk I”

06 “High Horse”

07 “Who Are You”

08 “Clams”

09 “F.U.C.A.W.”

10 “In Love Again”

TOUR DATES (w/ Hot Snakes):

04/26 Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

04/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04/28 Houston, TX @ Secret Group

04/30 Orlando, FL @ The Abby

05/01 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell

05/02 Durham, NC @ Motorco

05/03 Washington, DC @ Rock And Roll Hotel

05/04 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle

Patience is out 6/21 via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.