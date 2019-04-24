Over the last couple years, English musician Marika Hackman has graduated from spindly folk songs to laidback rock songs and she continues that transformation with her new single “I’m Not Where You Are,” a confident and assured first preview of her upcoming third full-length that’s awash with synths and slicing guitars. “I gave it all away for the lowest play/ I think I lost my mind/ I’m not where you are,” Hackman repeats on it.

In a press statement, Hackman says that the song “is about breaking up with people, or self-sabotaging relationships, that feeling of not trusting ones emotions because you can’t seem to get to the same place as the other person. On the surface it seems like an arrogant ‘everybody falls in love with me’ kind of song but its actually incredibly lonely, introspective and self deprecating.”

“I’m Not Where You Are” is out now via AMF Records/Sub Pop.