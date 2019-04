DJ Snake’s last big single, “Taki Taki,” featured Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Ozuna. And for his next big single, the French producer has tapped another all-star lineup of big names. His new hip-hop crossover “Enzo” features rappers Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes, and Gucci Mane, and you can listen to it below.

“Enzo” is out now on the streaming services.