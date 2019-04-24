FKA twigs – “Cellophane” Video

FKA twigs is back! The artist born as Tahliah Barnett has just released her first new song in three years, “Cellophane.” It’s the first we’re hearing from her second full-length album, which is expected later this year.

It’s been five long years since her masterful LP1, though Twigs has kept periodically busy, releasing 2015’s M3LL155X EP and teasing a number of new songs in short films and at performances and in advertisements.

“Cellophane” is the first proper song we’ve gotten from her since 2016’s “Good To Love,” though, and it’s a welcome return. Twigs made the song with Jeff Kleinman and Michael Uzowuru. “throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. go deeper. rebuild. start again,” she said in a press statement.

It comes along with a stunning music video directed by Andrew Thomas Huang. “when I wrote cellophane over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately,” Twigs tweeted. I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that’s what I did. thank you @Andrew_T_Huang, for elevating my vision beyond words. you are a visionary.

Watch and listen below.

“Cellophane” is out now via Young Turks.