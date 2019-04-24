BEAK> – “Life Goes On”

BEAK>, the krautrock-infused trio that features Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, released their third album >>> late last year. They’re about to head out on a largely sold-out European tour and a string of summer festival dates, and to celebrate, they’re announcing a new forthcoming EP and sharing its title track.

According to a press release, “Life Goes On” was “inspired directly from a recent trip to Mexico City for a festival when the band awoke to the sound of a distorted young girls’ voice bellowing across the city. Further investigation revealed the source as a recording used by scrap-collecting carts urging people to bring out old beds and washing machines.”

“Life Goes On” opens with a clip of the voice they heard before launching into a woozy, noisy groove. Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

04/27 Luxembourg @ Out Of The Crowd Festival

05/18 Dublin @ Whelan’s

05/19 Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds

05/20 Bristol @ SWX

05/21 Brighton @ Concorde 2

05/23 Brussels @ Atelier 210

05/24 Paris @ La Gaite Lyrique

05/25 Nantes @ Wine Nat / White Heat Festival

05/26 Rouen @ Festival Rush

05/31 Barcelona @ Primavera Sound

07/13 Kortrijk @ Bos! Festival

07/20 Port Of Monteith @ Doune The Rabbit Hole

07/26 Saltash @ Port Eliot Festival

09/01 Salisbury @ End Of Road Festival

The Life Goes On EP is out 6/21 via INVADA Records.