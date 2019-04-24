Diplo Has A New Country Music Project

Seems like pop music’s country moment has officially arrived (and is now almost gone) now that culture vulture Diplo has thrown his hat into the ring. The producer has just announced a new country project under the name Thomas Wesley, which is taken from his birth name Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr.

Today, he’s releasing his first country song called “So Long” featuring the country singer Cam that incorporates Diplo’s computer wobbles into a traditional country song. A press release says that more Diplo country content is on its way.

And we were all having so much fun with “Old Town Road“! Oh, well…

Hear “So Long” below.