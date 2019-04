Producer, turntable wizard, and Fool’s Gold label head A-Trak is back with his first new music of 2019. Today, he’s getting you ready for summer by sharing a shimmering French Touch-inspired disco-house groove called “Work It Out.” A press release promises “an abundance of new music” coming this year, but for now, you can listen to “Work It Out” below.

“Work It Out” is out now.