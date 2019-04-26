Pink has always had a fascinating taste in songwriting collaborators. On her 2001 album Missundaztood, she basically rescued Linda Perry, helping the former 4 Non Blondes leader make the leap into her second career as a big-time songwriter. And on her 2003 album Try This, she tried to do the same thing for Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong, who wrote or co-wrote nine of the album’s 14 songs. That album flopped, so Armstrong’s pop-songwriter rebirth didn’t really work out. Maybe that’s a good thing. But some of those Tim Armstrong Pink songs were really good!

Today, Pink releases her new album Hurts 2B Human, and our own Chris DeVille has already had a lot of things to say about it. The album features contributions from a whole lot of pop-music pros, including Sia, Max Martin, Julia Michaels, and Greg Kurstin. And near the end of the album, there’s a song co-written by Beck, Pink’s fellow pop survivor.

Beck co-wrote “We Could Have It All” with Pink and Greg Kurstin. Kurstin, the pop super-producer, used to be a member of Beck’s live band, and he also produced Beck’s most recent album, 2017’s Colors. Apparently, that creative partnership is still going. There’s nothing that really marks “We Could Have It All” as a Beck song; it’s basically one more competent Pink ballad. But if you want to hear how the BeckPink combination sounds, you can hear it below.

Pink previously recorded the Beck and William Orbit song “Feel Good Time” in 2003.

Hurts 2B Human is out now on RCA.