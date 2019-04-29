Basilica Soundscape Announces Initial 2019 Lineup

Ever since 2012, the former Stereogum staffer Brandon Stosuy has been helping to organize Basilica Soundscape, a small and very cool music festival in the upstate New York town of Hudson. The festival takes over an old 19th-century factory for a weekend every year, and it devotes itself to heavy and avant-garde music, which sounds really cool in that ancient echoey brick space. We at Stereogum have been regularly heading up to this thing for the past few years, and it’s been fun as hell.

Stosuy and his fellow Basilica organizers have just announced the lineup for this year’s festival, which comes to Hudson 9/13-15. This time around, the big names are Low and Waxahatchee, both of whom should sound huge in that venue. And there’s a lot of other intriguing stuff on that bill: Metal experimentalists the Body, Toronto clang-howl rockers Dilly Dally, dark balladeer Zsela, Michigan grindcore punks Cloud Rat, ominous-noise head-wrecker Lingua Ignota, Liturgy drummer Greg Fox. Check out the full lineup, as it stands right now, below:

Bad Waitress

Big Brave

The Body

Chelsea Hodson

Cloud Rat

Dilly Dally

Greg Fox

Ione

Jerusalem In My Heart

Jessica Moss

Lingua Ignota

Low

M Lamar

Waxahatchee

Zsela

More acts are on the way. You’ll be able to find all the relevant info here.