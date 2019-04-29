Dumb – “Beef Hits”

Vancouver quartet Dumb play indie rock with major punk spirit, whipping out frantic, tongue-in-cheek tunes that each hover around the two-minute mark. They just put out the title track from their upcoming album, Club Nites, and now they’ve got a fabulously named new single out, “Beef Hits.”

Dumb’s performance on “Beef Hits” feels reminiscent of Parquet Courts — synchronized, accusatory, and downright fun. “Think you’re special/ Think I got your number,” singer-guitarist Franco Rossino deadpans. “Think I got the keys to the fucking city/ Think I’m gonna offer you tea and cake.” Later on, the track’s rending guitars get tailed off by some pretty stellar saxophone.

Listen to “Beef Hits” below.

Club Nites is out 6/7 on Mint Records. Pre-order it here.