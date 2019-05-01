Moor Mother & Zonal – “On The Range”

Moor Mother, the project of Philadelphia-based experimental artist Camae Ayewa, is teaming up with Zonal, the UK duo of Godflesh’s Justin Broadrick and electronic producer Kevin “The Bug” Martin. They’ve been playing festival sets together lately and have a collaborative release called Wrecked on the way. Today, they’re sharing a song called “On The Range” as the latest installment of Adult Swim’s Singles series.

“On The Range” is “about having no fear and empowering and arming oneself to create one’s own space time in the midst of the chaotic vortex of systemic oppression; about how one can not only survive, but thrive in the surveillance state,” Ayewa explains. It’s a noisy, murky track punctured by Moor Mother’s poetry, and you can listen to it below.