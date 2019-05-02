Tinder Launches New Feature For Music Festival Hookups

Music festivals have to adapt to the desires of a growing audience and, subsequently, the brands that govern their lives. Coachella is filled with brand “activations” and social media influencers taking pictures of products. Now, festivals are embracing everyone’s favorite dating app.

Today, Tinder is partnering with AEG Worldwide and Live Nation to launch Festival Mode, a new feature specifically for music festival hookups. Participating US festivals include EDC Las Vegas and Orlando, Governors Ball, Hangout, Bonnaroo, Faster Horses, Hard Summer, and Firefly. In the UK, Festival Mode will function at Parklife, All Points East, British Summer Time, and, appropriately, Lovebox.

With Festival Mode, users can check out who’s attending the festival — swipe, match, and chat — before even arriving. “No longer are your connections limited to your campsite neighbors or whose shoulders you stood on during the headliner’s performance,” the press release reads. “So put down your fringe boots and neon fanny pack because, thanks to Tinder, your festival game is now stronger than ever.”

According to Tinder, app activity in 2018 increased up to 300x at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, with similar increases in usage at other fests. Perhaps relatedly, TMZ recently picked up a report from the herpes resource website HerpAlert suggesting there’s been a spike in people seeking herpes treatment in the communities surrounding Coachella. But area health officials say there’s no evidence for that claim, so sign up for Festival Mode and get laid, I guess!