Today, Adult Swim releases the second volume of their Metal Swim compilation series, Metal Swim 2. 15 tracks span from thrash metal to doom metal. Contributing artists include Alien Weaponry, Akvan, Author & Punisher, Baroness, Botanist, Dark Castle, Dreadnought, Eyehategod, Kat Katz + Andy Gibbs from Thou, Nervosa, Oathbreaker, Sunn O))), the Body, Vile Creature, and Volahn.

Sunn O))) dropped their latest album, Life Metal, last month. Baroness will release a new 17-track collection, Gold & Grey, in June. The cover art for Metal Swim 2 was created by by comic book artist Becky Cloonan (Batman, The Punisher, Southern Cross).

Metal Swim 2 was curated by Laura Sterritt. “The spirit of metal manifests for listeners in all kinds of ways: as an art form, as an emotional outlet, and just good ol’ fashioned fun,” she says in a statement. “I was excited to curate this group of forerunners from metal’s wide swath of subgenres, so both longtime metalheads and newcomers alike could find something within that resonates with them.”

Stream Metal Swim 2 below.