Maxo Kream – “Still”

For the past few years, the Houston rapper Maxo Kream has been ripping up the underground and developing a passionate online following. He’s not a classical slo-mo Houston rapper. Instead, he’s a breathless, harrowing storyteller with a ferocious delivery and a gift for describing life in truly fucked-up circumstances. Last year, he released the truly great album Punken. Earlier this year, he came out with “Meet Again,” a wrenching single addressed to friends in jail. And now he’s announced a new major-label deal and come out with a new banger to celebrate it.

On the new single “Still,” Maxo brags about his new situation: “Still making deals, just signed me a deal / Signed to RCA, 1.5 mil.” We don’t have confirmation on that dollar amount yet, but Maxo has indeed signed to RCA, and “Still” is his first release on the label. And “Still” shows that it was money well-spent, even if Maxo also offers up cautionary stuff like this: “Still selling you-know-what to you-know-who / Law still on my ass, gotta watch my moves.” (Maxo! You’re rich now! Stay out of jail!)

“Still” is a brash and confident fast-rap attack, and it’s got an eerie, minimal beat from the Valee collaborator ChaseTheMoney. It’s a reassurance that Maxo hasn’t changed, and it’s also an encouraging sign of what we can expect from major-label Maxo. Check it out below.

“Still” is out now at the streaming services.