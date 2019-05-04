Watch Miley Cyrus & Marc Cohn’s Surprise “Walking In Memphis” Performance At Memphis’ Beale Street Fest

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival in downtown Memphis today on behalf of Facebook Groups’ new More Together ad campaign. In addition to singing her new Mark Ronson collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” as well as “We Can’t Stop” and “Party In The U.S.A.,” Cyrus was joined by Marc Cohn for a performance of his 1991 hit “Walking In Memphis,” which will be featured in a TV spot for the campaign. Watch their onstage collaboration in videos from both the soundcheck and the evening performance below.

Liam was into it.

