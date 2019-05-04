Watch Miley Cyrus & Marc Cohn’s Surprise “Walking In Memphis” Performance At Memphis’ Beale Street Fest
Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival in downtown Memphis today on behalf of Facebook Groups’ new More Together ad campaign. In addition to singing her new Mark Ronson collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” as well as “We Can’t Stop” and “Party In The U.S.A.,” Cyrus was joined by Marc Cohn for a performance of his 1991 hit “Walking In Memphis,” which will be featured in a TV spot for the campaign. Watch their onstage collaboration in videos from both the soundcheck and the evening performance below.
Miley rehearsing Walking in Memphis with Marc Cohn for the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee today! She performs at 6:30pm central time tonight! Facebook will be live streaming her performance! pic.twitter.com/kpJNToAwef
— Jozzy (@MileyNYCyrus) May 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, and brought out Marc Cohn for a duet of Cohn's "Walking in Memphis" as a light rain fell.
Liam was into it.
#new @LiamHemsworth singing “Party in USA” with @MileyCyrus 📸 @LiamHemsworth on Instagram story on May 4th 2019 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/0UTPy9Q1Wh
— liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) May 5, 2019