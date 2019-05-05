Game Of Thrones is currently in its eighth and final season. To commemorate the show, Columbia Records compiled For The Throne, an album of original GOT-inspired songs by artists like A$AP Rocky, the National, Rosalía, Lil Peep, and Joey Bada$$. SZA,

The Weeknd, and Travis Scott contributed a track called “Power Is Power,” and today we see its music video. It features clips from the show, spliced with shots of the artists sitting in the Iron Throne, and stunting around Winterfell. Watch it below.

For The Throne is out now.