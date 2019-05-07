Summer Cannibals – “False Anthem”

Summer Cannibals have been around for a bit — their debut album, No Makeup, came out in 2013 — but they’ve consistently flown under the radar, or at least not gotten the proper recognition they deserve. Hopefully that will change with the Portland, OR band’s next album, their first for Tiny Engines and fourth overall.
It’s called Can’t Tell Me No and the title’s defiant streak shows throughout, extending to the creation of the album itself. It was recorded quickly, scrapping an album they already had completed after bandleader Jessica Boudreaux extricated herself from a close personal and creative relationship.
“We had to sacrifice an album we’d worked hard on so that someone abusive and manipulative couldn’t benefit from it,” she says in the band’s biography. “It was, in a matter of 24 hours, making the decision to start something new or let them win.”
Its lead single, “False Anthem,” crackles with energy, a bile-filled takedown of someone who is hypocritical and unwilling to take action. “Hate who they are, say you hate what they do/ But you love all the things that they promise you,” Boudreaux sings, background coos turning her admonishment into a snarling smile.
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “False Anthem”
02 “Can’t Tell Me No”
03 “Behave”
04 “Like I Used To”
05 “Innocent Man”
06 “One Of Many”
07 “Staring At The Sun”
08 “Start Breaking”
09 “Hesitation”
10 “Spin”
11 “Into Gold”
TOUR DATES:
05/08 Tampa, FL @ Crowbard w/ Slothrust
05/09 Savannah, GA @ The Jinx w/ Slothrust
05/10 Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone
05/11 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn w/ Slothrust
05/13 Memphis, TN @ Growlers w/ Slothrust
05/15 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge w/ Slothrust
05/16 Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery w/ Slothrust
05/17 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater w/ Slothrust
05/18 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Blacksheep w/ Slothrust
06/13 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma w/ Blushh
06/14 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern w/ Blushh
06/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Mudhoney
06/16 Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Lounge w/ Blushh
06/17 Redding, CA @ The Dip w/ Blushh w/ Blushh
06/18 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
06/19 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place w/ Blushh
06/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite w/ Blushh
06/21 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door w/ Blushh
06/22 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord w/ Blushh
07/05 Sisters, OR @ Suttle Lounge
07/12 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
07/13 Carnation, WA @ Timber! Music Fest
08/08 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street
08/09 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
08/10 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean – Downstairs
08/11 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
08/12 Cincinnati, OH @ Motr Pub
08/13 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes – Locker Room
08/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project
08/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
08/16 Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
08/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One – Elsewhere
08/18 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
08/21 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory
08/22 Nashville, TN @ The Basement
08/23 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
08/24 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge
08/27 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
08/28 Austin, TX @ Mohawk Indoors
08/29 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08/31 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Can’t Tell Me No is out 6/28 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here or here.