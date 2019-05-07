Summer Cannibals – “False Anthem”

Summer Cannibals have been around for a bit — their debut album, No Makeup, came out in 2013 — but they’ve consistently flown under the radar, or at least not gotten the proper recognition they deserve. Hopefully that will change with the Portland, OR band’s next album, their first for Tiny Engines and fourth overall.

It’s called Can’t Tell Me No and the title’s defiant streak shows throughout, extending to the creation of the album itself. It was recorded quickly, scrapping an album they already had completed after bandleader Jessica Boudreaux extricated herself from a close personal and creative relationship.

“We had to sacrifice an album we’d worked hard on so that someone abusive and manipulative couldn’t benefit from it,” she says in the band’s biography. “It was, in a matter of 24 hours, making the decision to start something new or let them win.”

Its lead single, “False Anthem,” crackles with energy, a bile-filled takedown of someone who is hypocritical and unwilling to take action. “Hate who they are, say you hate what they do/ But you love all the things that they promise you,” Boudreaux sings, background coos turning her admonishment into a snarling smile.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “False Anthem”

02 “Can’t Tell Me No”

03 “Behave”

04 “Like I Used To”

05 “Innocent Man”

06 “One Of Many”

07 “Staring At The Sun”

08 “Start Breaking”

09 “Hesitation”

10 “Spin”

11 “Into Gold”

TOUR DATES:

05/08 Tampa, FL @ Crowbard w/ Slothrust

05/09 Savannah, GA @ The Jinx w/ Slothrust

05/10 Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone

05/11 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn w/ Slothrust

05/13 Memphis, TN @ Growlers w/ Slothrust

05/15 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge w/ Slothrust

05/16 Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery w/ Slothrust

05/17 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater w/ Slothrust

05/18 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Blacksheep w/ Slothrust

06/13 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma w/ Blushh

06/14 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern w/ Blushh

06/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Mudhoney

06/16 Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Lounge w/ Blushh

06/17 Redding, CA @ The Dip w/ Blushh w/ Blushh

06/18 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

06/19 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place w/ Blushh

06/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite w/ Blushh

06/21 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door w/ Blushh

06/22 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord w/ Blushh

07/05 Sisters, OR @ Suttle Lounge

07/12 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

07/13 Carnation, WA @ Timber! Music Fest

08/08 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street

08/09 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

08/10 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean – Downstairs

08/11 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

08/12 Cincinnati, OH @ Motr Pub

08/13 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes – Locker Room

08/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project

08/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

08/16 Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

08/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One – Elsewhere

08/18 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

08/21 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory

08/22 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

08/23 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

08/24 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

08/27 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

08/28 Austin, TX @ Mohawk Indoors

08/29 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

08/31 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Can’t Tell Me No is out 6/28 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here or here.