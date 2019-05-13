V.V. Lightbody – “Baby, Honestly”

V.V. Lightbody, artistic moniker of Vivian McConnell, wants her music to leave you relaxed — well, maybe not too relaxed. The Chicago-based artist self-describes her sound as “nap-rock.” This brave new genre title blends guitar and flute with loungey vibes to craft an atmosphere that feels like the liminal space between a cocktail bar and a bedroom.

McConnell has a new 7″ on the way via the Nashville-based Acrophase Records, her first release since last year’s Bathing Peach. Today, she has shared that single’s A-side, “Baby, Honestly.” It has a bossa nova-esque sound, glittery guitar strums, light percussion, and her deceptively sweet delivery.

Speaking about the track, McConnell says it has a “snake-in-the-grass” tone:

“Baby, Honestly” is my “snake-in-the-grass” song that explores what sinning feels like as a chronic people pleaser. I wrote it at a time where I didn’t want to do what people expected of me anymore. Putting myself before others felt like the first “sin,” followed by stretching the truth and admitting that I was bored by a lover’s interests. “Baby, Honestly” is appropriately two faced: biting lyrics hidden beneath a lush and charming soundscape.

Listen below, and check out the dates for Lightbody’s tour launching this week. (She’s also playing guitar for Lala Lala on tour later this year.)

TOUR DATES:

05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

05/16 – Louisville, KY @ House Show

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Radio Cafe

05/18 – Lafayette, IN @ House Show

05/24 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Civil House

06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (with Cassandra Jenkins)

“Baby, Honestly” b/w “Car Alarm” is coming soon via Acrophase Records.