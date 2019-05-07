Idles – “Mercedes Marxist”

IDLES released their politically-charged sophomore LP, Joy As An Act Of Resistance, last August. This week, they embark on their sold-out US tour. And today, the Bristol punk outfit are sharing a new song. “Mercedes Marxist” is pulled from the sessions for their latest album. Frontman Joe Talbot’s voice grows gruff over a nagging guitar: “I bow on my knees for you, but I’m already wasted.” Listen to “Mercedes Marxist” below.

TOUR DATES

05/08 – Albany, NY @ Jupiter Hall*

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel* (SOLD OUT)

05/11 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel* (SOLD OUT)

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel* (SOLD OUT)

05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom* (SOLD OUT)

05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar* (SOLD OUT)

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Curtain Club* (SOLD OUT)

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda* (SOLD OUT)

05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar* (SOLD OUT)

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up* (SOLD OUT)

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda* (SOLD OUT)

05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

05/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom* (SOLD OUT)

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s* (SOLD OUT)

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club#

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall#

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue#

10/07-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park^

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern^

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore^

10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club%

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer%

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale%

10/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5%

* w/ Fontaines D.C.

#w/ A Place To Bury Strangers

^w/ Surfbort

%w/ Preoccupations

“Mercedes Marxist” will be released physically on 8/2 as a 7″, which will include another new song on its B-side, “I Dream Guillotine.”