Stream Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ Purse EP

Last year, Elvis Costello reunited with his backing band the Imposters on Look Now, their first album together in ten years. Today, they come together again on the Purse EP. It was initially released and sold-out as a Record Store Day Exclusive vinyl on 4/13. Purse, now available digitally, compiles four previously unreleased recordings.

The songs were co-written by Bob Dylan, Burt Bacharach, Johnny Cash, and Paul McCartney and produced by Sebastian Krys and Elvis Costello. The closing track, “Down On The Bottom,” features the vocals from Rebecca and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe. Listen to it in full below, where you can also find the songwriting breakdown.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everyone’s Playing House” (Burt Bacharach/ElvisCostello)

02 “The Lovers That Never Were” (Paul McCartney/Elvis Costello)

03 “If You Love Me” (Johnny Cash/Elvis Costello)

04 “Down On The Bottom” (Bob Dylan/Elvis Costello)

Purse is out now via Concord Records.