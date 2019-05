Kenny Beats produced the bulk of Vince Staples’ recent album FM!, one of the very best albums of 2018. And now, Pitchfork reports, they’ve teamed up again, with Staples appearing on the latest episode of the prolific rap producer’s video series The Cave. Staples tells Kenny Beats he wants “something toxic — I want some 808s, no heartbreak at all,” and Kenny Beats makes a track on the spot for him to freestyle over. Watch below.