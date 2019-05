Florence + The Machine recorded a version of Game Of Thrones’ “Jenny Of Oldstones,” the song that Podrick sings, for the end credits of the second episode of the season. And last night, during their headlining set at the FORM Arcosanti festival in Arizona, they performed it live for the first time. Florence Welch dedicated the performance to the show’s Arya Stark, and her longtime friend and collaborator Kelsey Lu joined her onstage; watch below.