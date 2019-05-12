Vampire Weekend’s Father Of The Bride Debuts At #1 With Biggest Week For A Rock Album This Year

Vampire Weekend topped the Billboard 200 with their last two albums, 2013’s Modern Vampires Of The City and 2010’s Contra. They continue the streak with Father Of The Bride, which debuts today at #1. The album earned 138,000 equivalent album units last week, 119,000 of which were in album sales. According to Billboard, both sums represent the largest for any rock album in 2019.

Father Of The Bride is the biggest rock album since Mumford & Sons’ Delta debuted at #1 last December with 230,000 units and 214,000 in album sales. FOTB came out earlier this month, on 5/3.

FOTB earned 20.29 million on-demand audio streams for its songs, which makes it the biggest debut streaming week for a rock album in 2019. Billboard reports, “The only rock albums to log larger streaming frames this year were two Queen albums that were released before 2019: the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack and its Greatest Hits album, both with multiple frames over 20.29 million clicks in 2019.”

