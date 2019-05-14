Traditionally, I have not been a Tycho fan. I’ve often found Scott Hansen’s music to be the sonic equivalent of a screensaver, a form of ambient Muzak fit for little else besides zoning out while completing a mindless task. “Easy,” the single he released last month, was that kind of song. I didn’t like it.

“Pink & Blue” is something different. Tycho’s latest single, which accompanies today’s announcement of his new album Weather, is a proper pop song, and a good one at that. Like “Easy,” it features vocals from Saint Sinner, the singer born Hannah Cottrell. But this time, rather than merely adding atmospheric coos to Tycho’s electro-organic textures, she’s breathily intoning lovesick lyrics. Matched with a gently thwacking beat that calls back to early dubstep and eventually ambient synth-pop, it reminds me of Wet, Yumi Zouma, and other top alt-pop balladeers. And given that Tycho says the whole new album is a collaboration with Cottrell, it makes me curious about what else they’ve come up with.

Here’s Saint Sinner explaining the lyrics:

The lines, Oh, pink and blue, you know I look good on you, originally stemmed from when I was romantically involved with a man and a woman simultaneously, for the first time in my life. It was a defining moment for me. I went from being a young religious kid who thought she would marry a man to a young woman who realized her love for women. I now found myself somewhere in the middle, leaning more closely to women. “Pink & Blue” is a love song to no one, to everyone, and to myself. It’s a sweet reminder to all lovers to hold onto their love with open arms; to be fearless about any type of love and to be fearless about losing their love. Love is never lost.

Today’s new song arrives with a video by Chloe Corner with creative direction from Hansen, starring Saint Sinner. Check it out below.

Weather is out 7/12 via Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.