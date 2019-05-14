Kool Keith – “Zero Fux” (Feat. B-Real)

Underground rap veteran Kool Keith has announced a new album called KEITH, his first since last year’s Dr. Octagon reunion Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation and the first under his own name since 2016’s Feature Magnetic. Pitchfork reports that the 14-track project was produced entirely by the Beatnuts’ Psycho Les, who also features on the LP alongside Paul Wall, Jeru The Damaja, and B-Real. And today, Keith has shared the B-Real track, album closer “Zero Fux.” In a press release, he says that the song “sounds so emperor!!” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Foot Locker” (Feat. Paul Wall)

03 “95 South” (Feat. Psycho Les)

04 “Graceland”

05 “Holy Water”

06 “Makem Crazy”

07 “Muscle Block”

08 “Open And Wet”

09 “Plush Mink”

10 “Slave Owner”

11 “She Answer” (Feat. Jeru The Damaja)

12 “Turn Tthe Levels”

13 “Word Life”

14 “Zero Fux” (Feat. B-Real)

KEITH is out 7/12 via Mello Music Group.