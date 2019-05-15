Charli XCX – “Blame It On Your Love” (Feat. Lizzo)

Charli XCX has released a new song, “Blame It On Your Love,” which features Lizzo. It’s a reworked version of “Track 10,” the beloved closing song on her most recent full-length project, 2017’s Pop 2. It was produced by Stargate, A.G. Cook, and Finn Keane.

Charli started teasing the Lizzo collab earlier this week, hyping it up like so: ” IMAGINE IF I MADE A SONG WITH @LIZZO AKA THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING – WOULD U DIE??? I WOULD DIEEEEEEEE!!! PREP MY GRAVE ASAP WE GOT A BOP COMING THIS WEEK.”

It’s unclear if this will end up being part of a larger project, or whether it’s another in the long line of singles Charli has been dropping over the last year-plus. In a tweet a couple weeks ago, Charli said: “i am working on new music and things are coming this year. i know i’m slow sometimes but i want things perfect. this new era will be all things Charli. kind of a continuation of pop 2 but also more Charli than ever before. no compromises, my best yet.”

Listen to “Blame It On Your Love” below.

“Blame It On Your Love” is out now via Atlantic.