Charli XCX – “Blame It On Your Love” (Feat. Lizzo)

Charli XCX has released a new song, “Blame It On Your Love,” which features Lizzo. It’s a reworked version of “Track 10,” the beloved closing song on her most recent full-length project, 2017’s Pop 2. It was produced by Stargate, A.G. Cook, and Finn Keane.

Charli started teasing the Lizzo collab earlier this week, hyping it up like so: ” IMAGINE IF I MADE A SONG WITH @LIZZO AKA THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING – WOULD U DIE??? I WOULD DIEEEEEEEE!!! PREP MY GRAVE ASAP WE GOT A BOP COMING THIS WEEK.”

It’s unclear if this will end up being part of a larger project, or whether it’s another in the long line of singles Charli has been dropping over the last year-plus. In a tweet a couple weeks ago, Charli said: “i am working on new music and things are coming this year. i know i’m slow sometimes but i want things perfect. this new era will be all things Charli. kind of a continuation of pop 2 but also more Charli than ever before. no compromises, my best yet.”

Listen to “Blame It On Your Love” below.

“Blame It On Your Love” is out now via Atlantic.

Tags: Charli XCX, Lizzo