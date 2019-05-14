Kacey Musgraves Appeases Aussie Fans By Doing A Shoey In Melbourne

A “shoey” is an Australian tradition where one drinks an alcoholic beverage out of a shoe. Kacey Musgraves, who just wrapped up a tour in Australia, made literal headlines earlier this week when she refused to do a shoey at a show in Sydney, saying: “I’m not fucking drinking out of your shoe.” Understandable!

But she acquiesced at her concert in Melbourne, ripping a shot out of a glass slipper. “I guess maybe in Sydney I wasn’t really in the mood, but it’s our last show so…” she said before she downed tequila, amid cheers of “Kacey! Kacey” from the crowd.

Watch below.

take that, ya savages 🇦🇺 https://t.co/F0HH6lwlix — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 14, 2019

Here’s her refusing a shoey, a simpler time: