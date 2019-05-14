Kacey Musgraves Appeases Aussie Fans By Doing A Shoey In Melbourne

A “shoey” is an Australian tradition where one drinks an alcoholic beverage out of a shoe. Kacey Musgraves, who just wrapped up a tour in Australia, made literal headlines earlier this week when she refused to do a shoey at a show in Sydney, saying: “I’m not fucking drinking out of your shoe.” Understandable!
But she acquiesced at her concert in Melbourne, ripping a shot out of a glass slipper. “I guess maybe in Sydney I wasn’t really in the mood, but it’s our last show so…” she said before she downed tequila, amid cheers of “Kacey! Kacey” from the crowd.
Watch below.
KACEY MUSGRAVES DID A SHOEY IN MELBOURNE 😱😂 #OhWhatAWorldTour @KaceyMusgraves pic.twitter.com/rCCLnHvHSB
— Fox FM (@FoxFM) May 14, 2019
take that, ya savages 🇦🇺 https://t.co/F0HH6lwlix
— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 14, 2019
Here’s her refusing a shoey, a simpler time:
@KaceyMusgraves turns down the #shoey @ her #Sydney show #TheSavageRoom #Savage pic.twitter.com/72p0x3ZGeN
— The Savage Room (@The_SavageRoom) May 13, 2019