The Who frontman Roger Daltrey doesn’t tolerate fans smoking weed at his shows, and not because he’s a narc. Daltrey is legitimately allergic to marijuana. The smoke affects his throat and hinders his singing. Back in 2015, he threatened to end a concert at New York’s Nassau Coliseum when someone lit up near the stage, telling the fan to “stick it up your fucking ass”). Last night, at Madison Square Garden, he was faced with the same issue.

“All the ones smoking grass down in the front there, I’m totally allergic to it,” Daltrey addresses the crowd in a fan-shot video. “I’m not kidding, whoever it is down there, you fucked my night and you made me really…I’m allergic to that shit and my voice just goes [slurps] so fuck you!” He seems to be half-joking. But, seriously: Who fans, put the joint down. For Roger.