Shannon Lay – “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)

Los Angeles folk musician Shannon Lay released two albums in 2017, All This Life Goin Down and Still Water, and just got scooped up by Sub Pop, who are presumably releasing a new album of hers later this year. To celebrate the announcement, however, Lay is putting out a cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” off the folk singer’s 1971 album In My Own Time, which saw a resurgence last decade when it was reissued by Light In The Attic.

“This song means a lot to me,” Lay said in a press statement. “The version that Karen Dalton does is a gorgeous piece of wisdom. I wanted to cover it because I believe in the message with all my heart. Life is going to knock you down and lift you up and you’ll never experience any of it unless you try. I love the idea of spreading that spirit further. If there’s something on your mind, let it out. Try even if there’s a possibility you’ll fail, you might learn something amazing about yourself.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/08 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

11/09 Vancouver, Canada @ The Fox Cabaret*

11/10 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern*

11/14 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club*

11/16 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx*

11/17 Toronto, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern*

11/18 Montreal, Canada @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B.*

11/19 Allston, MA @ Great Scott*

11/20 New York, @ Bowery Ballroom*

11/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

11/23 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall*

11/24 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall*

11/25 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*

11/26 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks*

11/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda*

11/30 Tucson, AZ @ Toole*

12/01 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah*

* w/ Mikal Cronin

“Something On Your Mind” is out now via Sub Pop.