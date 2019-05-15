River Tiber – “Taurus”

Despite releasing very little solo music over the last few years, River Tiber has been rather busy. His collaborations with producer Frank Dukes have resulted in samples and features on tracks by Daniel Caesar, Travis Scott, SZA, and Mac Miller just to name a few. The Toronto producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist dropped his latest full-length offering, Indigo, in 2016. Last year, he released a tense yet restrained single called “Deep End,” and today, he is back with a new single called “Taurus.”

River Tiber did all of the writing and handled most of the instrumentation besides some guitar and vocals supplied by Justin Nozuka. There’s an underlying bubbly synth that has an almost galactic flavoring. Slow and soft acoustic strums are accompanied by haunting background vocals. There are hints of dainty strings, which sends this one into orbit. A Rhodes piano adds to this gorgeous orchestration, as his voice takes a whispering yet passionate tone.

Check out “Taurus” below.

River Tiber’s second album is expected later this year.