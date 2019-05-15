Resavoir – “Resavoir”

Resavoir is a Chicago-based jazz collective that performs songs written by the group’s producer and arranger, Will Miller. The Oberlin Conservatory-trained musician is best known for his indie rock act Whitney. For this project, he enlisted nearly a dozen of his friends in the collective to help bring his arrangements to life. Today, they’re announcing their first full length LP sharing the title track called “Resavoir.” Yep, they’ve joined the storied ranks of bands with eponymous songs.

With so many moving parts, the track proves to be a truly collective effort. “Resavoir” is calmly funky, as the lush and sometimes overflowing instrumentation proves rife with synths and horns. Soft doo-wopping background vocals uplift the trumpeting, which gives the air a psychedelic inflection. A jangling drum section is a grounded by a growing yet eerily lurching bass line. The tension is only relieved by a saxophone surrounded by distant seagull caws. As the swirl of sounds winds down, the melody blossoms into a twinkling harp arrangement.

Check out “Resavoir” below along with the album’s intro track.

<a href="http://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/resavoir" target="_blank">Resavoir by Resavoir</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Resavoir”

03 “Taking Flight” (Feat. Brandee Younger)

04 “Plantasy”

05 “Clouds”

06 “Woah”

07 “Illusion”

08 “Escalator” (Feat. Sen Morimoto)

09 “LML”

Resavoir is out 7/26 on International Anthem. Pre-order it here.