Slowthai – “Inglorious” (Feat. Skepta) Video

Tomorrow, rising English rapper slowthai will release his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain. Autobiographical at its core, the LP presents a searing critique of Brexit through stories of the artist’s own social and financial adversities. So far, we’ve heard the title track and the absolute banger “Doorman.”

Today, he follows up with “Inglorious” featuring beloved London grime king Skepta. The single comes with a Crowns & Owls-directed video, packed with dark visions of nationalism and striking allusions to films like A Clockwork Orange and Inglorious Basterds.

Watch and listen below.

Nothing Great About Britain is out 5/17 via True Panther/Method. Pre-order it here.