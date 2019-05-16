Megan Thee Stallion – “Realer”

Megan Thee Stallion is rap’s hottest new prospect and she’s already a star. Tomorrow, the Houston musician is releasing her first proper full-length project, Fever, which features the previously released single “Sex Talk.”

A few hours before it’s officially out, she’s sharing another new song (and its opening track) “Realer,” a good introduction to anyone who might be spinning Megan Thee Stallion for the first time tomorrow. “I’m a real rap bitch, this ain’t no pop shit,” she says at one point. Choice line: “Y’all praisin’ bitches that’s doin’ the minimum/ They put that check in my hand, now I’m killin’ em.”

Listen below.

Fever is out 5/17 via 300 Entertainment.