The Washington, DC-based punk crew Gauche are releasing their debut album, A People’s History Of Gauche, in a few months. They’ve already shared “Running” from it, and today they’re putting out a new single, “Pay Day,” another jumpy song about being dissatisfied with the capitalist order.

This one’s about looking forward to the end of the week when you received your meager sum that represents your labor. “Income/ Always think about pay day/ Always waiting on wages,” they yelps back and forth at each other. “Always think about systems/ Always think about how I know I can’t survive like this.” The band lets loose, approaching the country’s crushing systemic failure with an infectious maniacal glee.

A fun song to forward to payroll! Listen below.

A People’s History Of Gauche is out 7/12 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.