Rihanna Confirms R9 Is A Reggae Album

With Rihanna confirming plans for her ninth studio LP earlier in 2019, the Navy is stalking RiRi’s every move. The 31-year-old sat down with the New York Times’ T Magazine for an interview conducted by playwright Jeremy O. Harris in London, which touched on her trailblazing Fenty collaboration with LVMH, the highly anticipated forthcoming album, and much more.

The multi-hyphenate says she remains hard at work on a reggae album, which remains without a release date, and admitted to be leaning toward R9 for the project’s title, since that’s all she hears from fans. “So far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy,” Rihanna stated. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

RiRi would then go on to debunk a few internet forum rumors regarding possible star-studded collaborations on the horizon. There isn’t anything finished with Lady Gaga, but she wouldn’t rule something out for the future. “Maybe because she followed me on Instagram. It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it,” she said.

Rihanna also doesn’t see herself reuniting with Drake for the foreseeable future. “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure,” she declared. The Anti artist then pondered the idea of one day releasing a greatest hits album. “I don’t know what my favorite album is — I’m sure if I put all my favorite songs together, it would be a really sick album. Maybe I should do that one day,” RiRi teased.

Items from her first Fenty/LVMH collection will debut through the Fenty online shop starting on May 29. “I want to be as disruptive as possible,” Rihanna explained of her business model. “The brand is not traditional. There is no runway show. It’s a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually.”

Read the full interview over at T Magazine.