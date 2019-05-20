For Britain Leader Anne Marie Waters Thanks Morrissey In Video Message

Last year, Smiths frontman and right-wing reactionary Morrissey endorsed For Britain, an extremist-fringe right-wing political party in the UK, in an interview on his website. He was photographed wearing a For Britain badge a few weeks ago during his New York residency. Morrissey wore a small For Britain pin again last week during his Tonight Show performance. Today, the organization’s founder, anti-Muslim activist Anne Marie Waters, thanked Morrissey in a YouTube video.

“Thank you so much for your support since the UKIP leadership election. Thank you for giving us so much publicity,” she says in the video. “I can tell you that the traffic to our website exploded with the story breaking of you wearing the For Britain button badge, which you have been wearing everywhere from what I can see…We have sold out of those, but the good news is we have more, and they have been selling like hot cakes, so thank you very much for doing that.”

“Thank you also to the Daily Mail for your hysterical coverage of this. It has brought loads of people to the party,” Waters continues. “We’ve grown in membership, products have been selling, and website traffic is huge. Thank you, Morrissey. I hope to meet you one day. Thank you, Daily Mail. Keep up the hysterical smearing. It’s having the opposite effect. You are driving people to us. Thanks.”

Waters founded For Britain in 2017 when she ran for UKIP (another right-wing party) leadership and lost. The former UKIP leader and current leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage once described Waters’ supporters as “Nazis and racists.” Watch her thank Morrissey below.