Earlier this month, New York power-pop quartet Charly Bliss released their incredible sophomore album Young Enough. The band also embarked on their first UK and European tour and debuted a new cover of the Killers’ Hot Fuss hit “Mr. Brightside.”

“We’re going to have to make some kind of contract together,” lead singer Eva Hendricks says to the audience in a fan-shot video. “Let’s fuck some shit up. We’re not kidding. We’re doing a cover. We’re doing it for you guys. Let’s go fucking apeshit.” They listened! Check it out below.

